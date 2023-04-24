By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a meeting chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday that the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow is “causing enormous suffering and devastation to the country and its people” and fueling the “global economic dislocation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Tensions between the great powers are at an all-time high. As well as the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation,” Guterres told a meeting of the UN Security Council, seated next to Lavrov at the horseshoe-shaped table.

Lavrov chaired the meeting on multilateralism and the UN’s founding charter because Russia holds the monthly rotating presidency of the 15-member body in April.

“As during the Cold War, we have reached the dangerous limit, possibly even more dangerous,” Lavrov told the council. “The situation is aggravated by the loss of confidence in multilateralism.”

As the UN seeks to salvage an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine to the Black Sea, which could expire on May 18, Guterres also called for continued implementation of that agreement and a related pact in which the body pledges to help facilitate the export of grain and fertilizer from Russia itself.

“They clearly demonstrate that such cooperation is essential to creating greater security and prosperity for all,” said Guterres.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)