“It is a moral scandal,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, referring to the long line of aid trucks blocked on the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza Strip, where citizens are suffering from starvation. His speech was given during his visit to Egypt, which seeks to renew the call for a truce from the border with Gaza and expedite the entry of humanitarian aid.

During a visit to the Rafah crossing on Saturday, March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

He also said it was time for Israel to make a “strong commitment” to unrestricted access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

“It is more than tragic. It is a moral atrocity,” he said regarding the situation.

In front of the journalists who were listening to him, at the gate of the Rafah border crossing, the entry point to Gaza, he reaffirmed the UN's commitment to working hand in hand with Egypt to “expedite” the flow of aid.

From this border crossing, we see the anguish and cruelty of it all. A long line of blocked aid trucks on one side of the gates, the long shadow of hunger on the other.

The visit comes as Israel faces global pressure to allow more humanitarian aid into devastated Gaza. for more than five months of siege by the Israeli army, which has left 32,142 dead, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry.

Before reaching the border, where he met with UN humanitarian workers, Guterres landed in the city of Al Arish, in northern Egypt's Sinai, a distribution and storage point for much of the international aid for Gaza. This was shown in images broadcast by Egyptian state television Al Qahera News. He also visited a hospital in Al Arish, where Palestinians evacuated from Gaza are being treated.

Everyone wants to speed up but Israel does not give in

A man unloads humanitarian aid from a convoy of trucks entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt, through the Rafah border crossing, on October 23, 2023. The United Nations says Palestinians in the enclave need around 100 trucks of aid a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, nearly half of whom have been displaced by Israel's bombing in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. © AFP/Eyad Baba

Receiving him, regional governor Mohamed Shusha said that some 7,000 trucks were waiting in northern Sinai to deliver aid to Gaza, but that inspection procedures required by Israel had delayed the flow of aid.

Now, as hopes for a truce in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have faded and the humanitarian situation in Gaza has grown more desperate, the United States and other countries have attempted to use airdrops and sea transport. to get help.

However, Aid workers say only one-fifth of the needed supplies have entered Gaza, and that the only way to meet needs is to rapidly accelerate road deliveries.



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres walks on the tarmac flanked by the head of the second Egyptian army in the Sinai, Mohammad Abdel Rahman, and the Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, as the plane lands at the Egyptian airport in Al Arish, near the Rafah border with the Gaza Strip, on March 23, 2024. © Khaled Desouki, AFP

Non-stop persecution for Hamas

The persecution of the Islamist group began after it violently intervened in Israel on October 7, 2023, leaving 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped, according to the Israeli government.

Since the beginning of this year, Israel has threatened to launch a major military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, just across the border from Egypt, despite international calls against such an attack.

And according to recent UNRWA figures, 1.5 million inhabitants are overcrowded around Rafah. Although conditions are worse in the north of the strip, the situation for civilians throughout the territory has deteriorated considerably as the conflict has dragged on.

Israel, which has vowed to destroy Hamas and fears the group will divert aid, has kept all but one of its land crossings into the enclave closed. At the end of December he opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing near Rafah and denies accusations by Egypt and UN aid agencies of having delayed the delivery of humanitarian aid.

famine alert

Last Monday, the latest Integrated Phase Classification, a globally recognized tool for analyzing food security and nutrition, warned that famine was imminent in northern Gaza and could spread to other parts of the territory if not A ceasefire was agreed upon.

“The time has come for Israel to make a firm commitment to allowing full and unrestricted humanitarian aid access to all of Gaza… The time has come to flood Gaza with vital aid. The choice is clear: or increase aid or starvation,” Guterres declared.



Displaced Palestinians line up to receive food donated by a charity in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 16, 2024. AFP – SAID KHATIB

A trip with other destinations

This is Guterres' second visit since the outbreak of war. He had already traveled to Egypt's border with Gaza once, shortly after the beginning of this escalation. He is visiting Egypt and Jordan as part of an annual “solidarity trip” to Muslim countries during Ramadan.

During his stay in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, he is scheduled to break his daily fast with refugees from Sudan, where the war between rival military factions has displaced more than seven million people, according to UNHCR, making it the country of the world with greater numbers of displaced people, plunging part of the population into extreme famine and causing waves of ethnically motivated killings in Darfur.

Subsequently, the Secretary General of the United Nations will visit Jordan, a country that hosts one of the main centers of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), an organization that has suffered a cut in donations following accusations by Israel towards some of its workers whom he has accused of participating in the Hamas attacks of October 7.

