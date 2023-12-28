The UN on Thursday called on Israel to “end illegal killings” among the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bankin a report that denounces a rapid deterioration of human rights in that area.

“The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force and the application of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions affecting Palestinians, are extremely worrying,” said the High Commissioner. UN Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in a statement.

The intensity of violence and repression has not been seen for years.

The report calls for an immediate cessation of the use of weapons and military means in law enforcement operations, as well as an end to arbitrary detentions and ill-treatment of Palestinians, as well as the lifting of discriminatory movement restrictions.

The report is dedicated to the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem between October 7the date of the bloody Hamas offensive in Israel, and November 20.

The UN human rights office indicated that between October 7 and December 27, 300 Palestinians, including 79 children, died in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Of those 300 Palestinians, “the Israeli security forces killed at least 291 and the settlers killed eight,” said the source, who could not determine whether the death of one victim was the responsibility of the army or the settlers.

Between January 1, 2023 and October 7, before the start of the Gaza Strip war, Israeli forces had killed 200 Palestinians.

Young people march in the West Bank.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas administration, Since October 7, Israeli bombings and attacks have caused 21,110 deaths in the Gaza Strip, including 6,300 women and 8,800 children..

In Israel, the attack had caused around 1,140 Israeli deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on the latest official Israeli figures.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 people, 129 of whom remain detained in Gaza, according to Israel, which vowed to “destroy” the Palestinian Islamist movement, in power since 2007 in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for its unprecedented attack.

AFP