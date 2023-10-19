The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, made this Thursday (19) an appeal for two immediate humanitarian actions in the war currently taking place in the Middle East between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

During a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Guterres called on the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to release hostages under its control in the Gaza Strip. In the same statement, he called on the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid to pass to the Palestinian enclave.

Guterres highlighted the importance of these measures to “reduce the impacts of war and ensure the protection of civilians who face continuous bombardment by the Israeli Army.” The UN Secretary General referred in this way to the attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that are being carried out against Gaza in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks carried out against Israeli territory on October 7th.

During the press conference, Guterres highlighted the need to “respect humanitarian law”, emphasizing that “attacks on hospitals, schools or facilities are prohibited”.

The UN Secretary-General “recognized” the “legitimate and deep grievances” of the Palestinian people after “56 years of occupation”, but emphasized that this does not justify terrorist attacks or collective punishments. He pointed to Al Arish airport in the north of the Sinai peninsula as the ‘only hope and lifeline for the people of Gaza’, enabling the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

Shoukry, Egyptian Foreign Minister, highlighted the importance of Guterres’ participation in the international summit that will take place on Saturday (21), which seeks to find peaceful solutions to the war. He warned Israeli authorities of “possible infractions”, highlighting damage to humanitarian teams as “unacceptable”. Shukri emphasized the need to bring interested parties to “the discussion table to establish an independent Palestinian state.”

The international summit, hosted in Egypt next Saturday, will be attended by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, and the head of European Union foreign policy, Josep Borrell. French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also participate in the meeting, as confirmed by the Egyptian Foreign Minister and the state TV channel Al-Qahera News. (With EFE Agency)