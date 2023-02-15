The UN appealed on Wednesday for donations to help address the “immense needs” of millions of people homeless or foodless after the earthquake that killed nearly 40,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the member states of the organization to contribute “without delay” with 397 million dollars to ensure “the humanitarian aid that almost five million Syrians desperately need”, starting with “shelter, care medical and food”.

Guterres said a similar request to help Turkey would be forthcoming.

“The needs are immense and we know that life-saving aid is not arriving at the speed and scale needed,” Guterres insisted.

“A week after the devastating earthquakes, millions of people in the region are struggling to survive, homeless and in frigid temperatures,” he added.

On Tuesday night, the balance of the tragedy was 39,106 dead: 35,418 in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria.

The UN has already stated that the numbers should increase significantly.

“We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region in a century and the scale is still being measured,” said a source from the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Tuesday, rescuers found four people alive in rubble in Turkey.

A Syrian couple from Antakya, one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake, exclaimed “Alahu akbar” (Allah is greater) after their rescue. They spent nearly 210 hours in the rubble after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6th.

Two brothers were rescued after 198 hours under the rubble.

Aged 17 and 21, the youths said they survived by consuming protein powder.

“I was calm, I knew I would be saved. I prayed. I could breathe under the ruins”, commented one of them to the NTV channel.

However, despite the small miracles, the chances of finding survivors in the collapsed buildings are almost nil.

– resignation –

“The teams that came here made it clear that they are looking for survivors. They worked for two days and found none,” lamented Cengiz, a 50-year-old soldier from Antakya with five relatives trapped in the rubble.

“We understand that attention is focused on the survivors, but we have the right to claim the bodies of our family members,” declared, with resignation, Hussein, who hoped to locate his brother’s wife and their four children.

Under the current circumstances, the priority now is assistance for hundreds of thousands – possibly millions – of people whose homes were destroyed by earthquakes.

“We serve the accommodation needs of 1.6 million people. Almost 2.2 million people have been evacuated or have left the (hit) provinces,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after a government meeting.

– Rebel Zones –

On the Syrian side, for the first time since 2020, an aid convoy entered the rebel zones in the north of the country on Tuesday after crossing the Bab al-Salama border crossing, on the border with Turkey.

The convoy was made up of 11 trucks from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), loaded with tents, mattresses, blankets, rugs and other products.

The Bab al-Salama border post links Turkish territory with northern Aleppo province, controlled by Syrian factions loyal to Ankara.

The site had been closed to UN humanitarian aid under pressure from Russia, an ally of the Damascus regime.

The areas outside the Syrian government’s control in northern Aleppo and in Idleb province (northwest), where almost three million people live, are among the most devastated by the earthquake in Syria.

Syria announced the opening of two new border crossings with Turkey for an initial period of three months to speed up the arrival of humanitarian aid.