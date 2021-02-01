UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar Thomas Andrews after the coup in the country called on the international community to impose sanctions and an arms embargo on it. This was reported on February 1 at website Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Decisive action is imperative, including tough targeted sanctions and an arms embargo, until democracy is restored,” Andrews said in a statement.

He called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all detainees, the restoration of communication and the end of “this outrageous and illegal action.”

According to the special rapporteur, the state of emergency declared in Myanmar is the situation of the military, who attacked the people and the nascent democracy in the country.

“The seizure of military power over a democratically elected government is once again casting a dark shadow over the country,” he said.

On February 1, in Myanmar, the military detained President Vin Myin and the country’s state adviser Aung San Suu Kyi. The move comes after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military, who claim the country’s November 8 elections were fraudulent.

The Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for a period of one year after the arrest of the leaders of the state. Vice President Mint Shwe was appointed Interim President.

According to the Russian Embassy in Myanmar, there are now about 70 Russian citizens in the country. If the situation worsens, the embassy will take all measures to ensure the security, legal rights and interests of Russians and employees of the Russian diplomatic mission.