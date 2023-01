How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dnipro, Ukraine: Man watches bombed house in which two girls died. Neighbors left a teddy bear as a posthumous tribute. October 2022. | Photo: EFE/ Manuel Lorenzo

The UN on Monday condemned the Russian attack on a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and called for the incident to be investigated as a possible war crime and for those responsible to be prosecuted.

The organization highlighted that this was one of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded the neighboring country in February last year, leaving at least 40 dead, 46 missing and 75 injured.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said UN Secretary-General António Guterres had condemned the attack as “another example of an alleged violation of the rules of war” and that Ukraine’s humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown had called for an “effective investigation”. on war crimes suspects and “proper” prosecution of suspects.

According to the organization, in addition to the many casualties, which are expected to increase as rescue efforts continue, the attack left more than a thousand people homeless.

The UN and several of its agencies provide assistance to affected families, including psychosocial assistance, clothing, blankets, hygiene kits, medicines and other basic products, and support their transfer to temporary accommodation.

The organization also condemned an attack in the city of Kherson that hit the premises of the Ukrainian Society of the Ukrainian Red Cross on Sunday, an episode that left no victims but resulted in the loss of important equipment.

“International humanitarian law is clear: humanitarian workers and facilities are protected and constant efforts must be made to save them,” said Tremblay.

In addition, the UN drew attention to the damage suffered in another attack against a hospital in the city and to the fact that several houses, three schools and two kindergartens were damaged yesterday in the Dnipro region.