UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised this Friday (6) the choice of activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi as winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for women’s rights in Iran. She is currently serving a sentence 16 years in prison in the Asian country.

In a statement, Guterres recalled that the award is granted at a time when “the rights of women and girls face a strong setback, including through the persecution of women human rights defenders, in Iran and elsewhere”.

UN experts have called on Iran’s government to release all those arrested for promoting the human rights of women and girls in the country.

“The awarding of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to a courageous journalist and human rights defender highlights women’s struggle against institutionalized systems of discrimination, segregation, humiliation and exclusion of women and girls around the world,” they said.

Narges Mohammadi has two 16-year-old children, twins Kiana and Ali, who have not seen their mother for eight years and are refugees in Paris.

“I’m very proud of my mom,” Ali told CNN. “She wasn’t always with us, but whenever she was, she took good care of us. She was a good mother and she still is. I have accepted this kind of life now. Any suffering I have to endure doesn’t matter,” said the young man, who lives with his sister and father.

The Nobel Peace Prize for Mohammadi comes in the week in which human rights organizations reported that a 16-year-old teenager is in a coma in Iran after being attacked by the Morality Police for violating the rules for wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil.

The case is reminiscent of that of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died while in police custody due to “inappropriate use” of the Islamic veil, in September last year. The case sparked the biggest wave of demonstrations in Iran in many years.

The Iranian regime responded with violence to the protests, in which several protesters were killed, and sentenced other participants to capital punishment, of which at least seven have already been executed.

Despite popular outrage, Iran is seeking to increase repression against women who do not respect the norms of wearing the hijab: the country’s Parliament approved a bill last month that increases penalties in these cases. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Council of Guardians, made up of clergy and jurists.