Clashes in the center of the Gaza Strip are intensifying. Meanwhile, the USA wants to resume the delivery of heavy bombs to Israel. The news ticker.

Washington/Gaza City – The Israeli army’s offensive against Hamas battalions in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip had led to tensions with the USA. The administration of President Joe Biden expressed concern about potentially high civilian casualties due to the city’s high population density – which was further exacerbated by refugees. The measure: The delivery of heavy bombs to Israel was interrupted.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Middle East conflict. The information on the war in Israel and Gaza cannot be independently verified.

USA want again heavy bombs on Israel delivery

Now, however, these deliveries are apparently to be resumed. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal will soon be delivering 500-pound bombs to Israel again. The bombs could be transported to Israel in the coming weeks, it said, citing US government officials. However: “Heavier 2,000-pound bombs that were intended as part of the same shipment are still being held back.”

At the end of June, the Israeli Defense Minister announced after talks in Washington that the obstacles to the supply of ammunition had been removed.

United Nations calls for protection of civilians: “Truly shocking” level of fighting

In view of the Israeli army’s call for evacuation of the embattled city of Gaza, the United Nations is calling for the unconditional protection of the civilian population. “These civilians must be protected and their essential needs must be addressed, whether they flee or stay,” said the UN emergency relief office OCHA, based in Geneva.

All parties involved in the Gaza conflict must respect international humanitarian law at all times, said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric in New York. The extent of the fighting and destruction in recent days during the ongoing ceasefire negotiations was “truly shocking.”

The calls to flee are usually a sign of impending new Israeli military operations. Israeli media and residents reported that the army distributed leaflets in Gaza City on Wednesday, calling on people to leave the affected areas. According to residents, the majority of those affected are refusing to leave the areas.

Clashes in the Gaza Strip intensify again

Israeli troops had already fought in the city in the north of the Gaza Strip at the beginning of the war. Meanwhile, fighters from the Islamist Hamas are trying to regroup there and elsewhere. The city has been hit hardest by the massive devastation caused by the war.

OCHA warned that such “evacuation orders” have repeatedly had a negative impact on humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. The office expressed fears that the order will only reinforce the “mass suffering of Palestinian families, many of whom have already been displaced many times.”

The intensified fighting in Gaza City has led to the “largest evacuation since October,” the World Food Programme (WFP) said on X. The kitchens supported by the UN organisation are often the only source of food for families. However, the unpredictable situation in the area limits the aid.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip affect negotiations

The renewed outbreak of heavy fighting in the north of the Gaza Strip is also overshadowing the indirect negotiations on a ceasefire. These include the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. The latest round of talks in the Qatari capital Doha is considered crucial in determining whether an agreement can be concluded between Hamas and Israel. After weeks of stagnation, there have recently been signs of progress in the difficult negotiations.

Hamas had previously demanded an end to the war as a prerequisite for a hostage deal. But the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not prepared to do this. The USA, Egypt and Qatar are mediating between the warring parties.

