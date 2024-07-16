New York (dpa)

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, called on world leaders the day before yesterday to redirect resources from war to peace and sustainable development initiatives. Speaking on behalf of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, Mohammed called for immediate and decisive action to save the faltering Sustainable Development Goals, according to the official website of the United Nations. She said, during the ministerial meeting of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, that “conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and elsewhere are causing devastating loss of life and diverting political attention and scarce resources from urgent action to end poverty and avert climate catastrophe.” She stressed the need to reduce military budgets and instead direct funds towards peace and development.

Mohammed noted that only 17% of the goals are on track as the 2030 deadline approaches.