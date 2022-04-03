WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he was “deeply shocked” by images of civilians killed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, and called for an independent investigation that “leads to accountability”. effective”.

Guterres posted his comments on Twitter a day after witnesses and officials said Russian troops killed nearly 300 civilians as they retreated from the town of Bucha, near Kiev.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine,” Guterres said, joining other Western officials who also expressed outrage.

“It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability for these acts,” he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that Russian forces killed civilians in Bucha, saying videos and photographs of dead bodies were “another provocation” by the Ukrainian government.

(By Jonathan Landay)

