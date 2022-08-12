Zaporizhzhia has been occupied by the Russian army since March; is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe

The Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, released a communiqué last Thursday (11.Aug.2022) calling for an immediate end to military activities at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia in order to avoid a nuclear disaster. The site has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

According to him, it is necessary to establish an agreement “urgent” at a technical level about a secure demilitarization perimeter to ensure the security of the area.

“We must make it clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facility in Ukraine, or elsewhere, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond. This is totally unacceptable.” stated.

Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations over responsibility for the attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. According to Reutersthe Kremlin accuses Ukraine of shooting “reckless” against the power plant. In response, Kiev says that the Russian army has used the structure of the site as a shield, since it is not possible to attack it because of the nuclear risk.

According to the Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom, the Zaporizhzhia was hit 5 times on Thursday (11.Aug.2022). The bombings took place near a place where radioactive materials are stored. Despite this, the situation at the station is under control.

The head of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), Rafael Grossi, classified the situation as “serious”. asked to be granted “ASAP” an authorization for the agency to visit Zaporizhzhia to assess the nuclear picture.

The plant is the largest in Europe. It has 6 of Ukraine’s 15 reactors, and is capable of powering around 4 million homes.