The United Nations expressed its “deep concern” over the situation in Lebanon on Friday and called for “de-escalation” and “maximum restraint” after an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

“We are deeply concerned by the intensifying escalation, including today’s deadly strike in Beirut,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“We call on all parties to immediately stop the escalation. Everyone must exercise maximum restraint,” the UN spokesman added.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced, in a new update on the raid’s toll, that the death toll had risen “to 12 people, and the wounded to 66, including nine in critical condition.”

The rubble removal work is still ongoing.