UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to make plans “credible” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to him, it is necessary to follow principles outlined by specialists.

“Present credible and transparent transition plans on how to achieve zero emissions. And submit those plans before the end of this year”, Guterres asked those present. “The transition must be based on real emission cuts, not relying on carbon credits and parallel markets.”

Guterres said companies are increasingly committing to zero emissions, but the benchmarks and criteria they use “are often dubious or unclear”.

“This leaves the door open for greenwashing.“, he said. The term “greenwashing” refers to the strategy of promoting sustainable actions that, in practice, are not carried out.

In November 2022, the UN released a document with reference guidelines for the creation of plans for the sustainable climate transition by countries, companies and organizations.

The document (full – 6 MB) was prepared by a group of 1,200 organizations and specialists from more than 100 countries and advises that strategies avoid ready-made slogans and exaggerations in the goals elaborated.

“We urgently need all companies, investors, cities, states and regions to fulfill their commitments to zero carbon emissions. We cannot allow slow changes, false changes or any form of greenwashing.”says the coordinator of the UN group aimed at reducing emissions, Catherine McKenna.