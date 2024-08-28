Muscat (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, called for a constructive dialogue to achieve peace and de-escalation in the country.

“He concluded a visit to Muscat, where he held meetings with senior Omani officials,” Grundberg said in a statement.

Grundberg expressed his appreciation for the Omani role in enhancing the United Nations efforts to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.

Grundberg stressed the “urgent need for de-escalation throughout Yemen.”

The UN envoy stressed “the importance of putting the interests of the Yemenis first,” calling for constructive dialogue.

He reiterated the urgent call made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the immediate and unconditional release of the 17 UN staff members held by the Houthis.

Last June, Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff detained in Yemen by the Houthis.