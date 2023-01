How did you feel about the content of this article?

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, accompanied by the Coordinator of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Venezuela, Hélène Devaux, and the representative of the UN High Commissioner in Venezuela, José Aranez | Photo: Miguel Gutierrez/EFE

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights announced last Saturday (28) that it will remain in Venezuela for another two years. The statement was made by the leader of the cabinet, the Austrian Volker Türk, after the end of the official trip to Caracas.

“I am pleased with the government’s decision to extend the team’s presence in Venezuela for another two years, so that they can continue their work to promote the human rights agenda in the country,” said Türk, at Maiquetía Simón Bolívar International Airport.

The High Commission explained that it met last week with 125 members of Venezuelan civil society, human rights defenders, victims of violations of these guarantees, representatives of the Catholic Church and members of the leadership of the government of the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Türk pointed out that he evaluated Venezuela as a “fragmented state” of a society that faces challenges in terms of human rights. “They promised that the allegations of torture will be investigated and those responsible will be brought to justice,” added the UN High Commissioner.

The Austrian assured that the UN “is committed to Venezuela” and that the cabinet led by him is active in all areas of the South American country.