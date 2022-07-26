UN | At least five people killed in anti-UN protests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Protesters demand an end to the operation

According to an eyewitness interviewed by the Reuters news agency, UN peacekeeping forces shot at protesters who demanded that the forces participating in the operation leave the country.

At least five people have died and around 50 have been injured in anti-United Nations (UN) protests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The unrest continues for the second day in Goma, which is located near the eastern border of the Congo, and is the capital of the North Kivu province. The region is one of the focal points of the country’s military conflicts.

People demonstrate against the UN Monusco peacekeeping mission. The operation has been criticized for failing to protect civilians from violence.

The protesters attacked the warehouse belonging to the operation and looted goods from there. UN staff were flown from the warehouse to safety by helicopter as security forces tried to keep the protesters at bay.

Representative of the Congolese Government Patrick Muyaya has said, according to AFP, that security forces fired warning shots at the protesters.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by Reuters, it was the UN peacekeeping forces that shot the demonstrators. A witness said he saw peacekeepers shoot two people dead.

The protesters demanded that the forces participating in the operation leave the country.

Protesters set a fire in front of a base belonging to the Monusco peacekeeping mission in Goma on 25 July.

Very more than 120 armed groups operate in the dangerous and unstable province of North Kivu, which often commit war crimes. In addition to this, millions of people have been forced to flee their homes due to the decades-long conflict.

Monusco is one of the world’s largest peacekeeping operations. It has continued since 1999, when it was established to oversee the peace process of the Second Congo War. In fact, it has sought to protect the numerous local conflicts that arose in the aftermath of the war.

The Monusco operation has been criticized not only for its ineffectiveness but also for many abuses.

Troops participating in the operation have been accused of passing weapons to rebel forces in exchange for gold and ivory. The troops have also committed sexual abuse numerous times.