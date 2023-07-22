The Committee of the UN against enforced disappearance asked this Thursday to Mexico protect public servants dedicated to the search for missingafter an attack that left six dead, including four policemen.

The attack occurred on July 11 in a suburb of the city of Guadalajara (western Jalisco state) when several handmade explosives were activated by a convoy of the police and the prosecutor’s office, which was responding to an anonymous call to search for the bodies of presumed missing persons.

The United Nations organ made an “appeal” to the Mexican State “to establish protection measures appropriate for the victims, family members, companions, as well as public servants to guarantee the continuity of the search and investigation of the disappearances”.

“The Committee expresses its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” said Carmen Rosa Villa, president of the committee, quoted in a statement issued from Geneva.

The attack also left 14 injured, including a public prosecutor, a police officer and 12 civilians, including three minors.

The committee further recalled that “searches and investigations are obligations of a permanent nature” of the State party and urged it to initiate “a thorough and diligent investigation to identify the perpetrators and impose appropriate sanctions”.

Local authorities attributed the attack to “organized crime” in a region that is the base of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful in Mexico and with a presence in several countries.

Jalisco authorities cordoning off the area of ​​Tlajomulco, Jalisco, after the explosion caused by organized crime on July 11. Photo: DEBATE

On Monday, the state prosecutor’s office announced the arrest of two men, allegedly involved in the attack.

Jalisco is the Mexican state with the most disappearedabout 15,000 of a total of 111,200 registered from 1962 to date throughout the country, according to official data.

The bomb attacks They are rare in Mexico, but in recent months they have also occurred in areas such as Guanajuato, where a car bomb explosion at the end of June killed a member of the militarized National Guard and injured three others.

Attacks with other artifacts such as artisanal mines and drones loaded with explosives They have also been reported in Michoacán and in Jalisco itself by the Defense Secretariat, which has held the CJNG responsible.