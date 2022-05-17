The United Nations Organization and relatives of victims urged this Tuesday the Mexican State to deploy all efforts to stop the tragedy of the disappearedafter the country exceeded 100,000 cases.

“No effort should be spared to put an end to these human rights violations and of extraordinary dimension,” he said in a statement Michelle Bachelet, High Commissionera of the United Nations for Human Rights.

Bachelet recognized that Mexico has taken steps to face the crisis, such as the creation of the General Law of Disappearances and the formation of national search commissions, but insisted that efforts must be redoubled.

The Committee against Forced Disappearances (CED) of the UN, which visited the country last November and considers the problem a “human tragedy”, joined the calls of the commissioner.

In a statement, the CED and the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances lamented that despite the work of authorities, organizations and family members, these crimes continue “to occur daily in Mexico reflecting a chronic pattern of impunity.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has rejected these accusations in the past.

According to the National Registry of Missing Persons, from 1964 to date in the country the whereabouts of 100,012 people are unknown, although search groups and activists believe that the figure is much higher, since some families do not report to the prosecutors out of fear or mistrust.

The disappearances began in Mexico with the so-called “dirty war” of the authorities against the revolutionary movements of the 1960s-1980s.

But their number skyrocketed starting in the 2000swith the increase in the activity of drug traffickers and the war that former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) declared against the cartels at the beginning of his government.

Since then, the spiral of violence has also left some 340,000 murders linked to drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion, among others.

‘One more number’

If the authorities did their job, not so much would have disappeared (…). For them, a missing person is one less criminal, one more statistic.

Cecilia Flores, leader of the collective Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (north), who is struggling to find her sons Alejandro and Marco Antonio, told AFP that the crisis is fueled by the state’s apathy.

Groups like the one made up by Flores are dedicated to searching for their loved ones with a pick and shovel in clandestine graves.

In the desperate attempt to locate their loved ones, some people also disappear. After learning that the victims had exceeded 100,000, the Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexicowhich brings together some 60 search groups, also demanded that López Obrador make this crisis a “decided priority of his government” and not delegate it, according to a statement.

Last August, that organization complained in front of the presidential palace of the search for the disappeared, who until then numbered 90,000. Calls to contain the problem also include the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which called for strengthening “prevention, search and identification mechanisms.”

The impact on GDP

The impact of violence on the Mexican economy amounted to 4.92 billion pesos or 243,000 million dollars, equivalent to 20.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), revealed this Tuesday the Mexico Peace Index 2022 of the Institute for Economy and Peace (IEP).

The cost of insecurity was greater in absolute numbers than the previous year, when the IEP reported an impact of 4.71 trillion pesos (about 235,000 million dollars), although at that time it represented 22.5% of its GDP.

This implies a serious effect on the economy and a per capita impact of approximately 38,000 pesos (about 1,875 dollars) for each Mexican. See also Ajax captain Dusan Tadic supports Marc Overmars: "I don't know what happened, it doesn't interest me"

Among the “concerns” of the institute is the growing spending in the military sector, which increased by 31% in the last 7 years, from 2015 to 2021.

In contrast, Juárez pointed out that “public security spending decreased by 37%, and spending on the judicial system fell by 3% in this same period.”

Mexico’s military spending reached its highest level in 2021, exceeding 160,000 million pesos (about 7,900 million dollars) while spending on public security was at its lowest level in 13 years, falling to 40,000 million pesos (about 1,975 million dollars).

In addition, despite the impact of violence on the economy, Mexico invests barely 0.6% of GDP in security and justice, while the rest of the Latin American countries and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) invest up to 1.5% or 1.7%, depending on the report.

“The response model has been based on the military force and the federal government, but initiatives have not been worked on at the local level,” lamented the director of the IEP in Mexico.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

