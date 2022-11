A damaged building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, November 01, 2022 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved a resolution, this Monday (14), in which Russia must account for all violations of international law in Ukraine and pay compensation for damage caused in the war. The text was promoted by Ukraine and its allies and approved with 94 votes in favor, 14 against and 73 abstentions.

The text recommends the creation of an international damage register to document the losses suffered by Ukraine, citizens and companies. “Ukraine will have the enormous task of rebuilding the country and recovering from this war, but this recovery will never be complete without a sense of justice for the victims of the Russian war. It is time to hold Russia accountable,” said Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya, when presenting the resolution.

Russia opposed the document with thirteen other countries, including China, Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Nicaragua. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya criticized the initiative and said it was an attempt at “illegal expropriation of sovereign assets”. The Ukrainian government, on the other hand, stressed that it sees repairing the war as a basic condition for negotiating peace with Russia. “This resolution will bring us closer to this goal”, stressed the Ukrainian ambassador.