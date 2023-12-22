Postponed more than once, Security Council establishes measure aimed at intensifying aid to Palestinians in the region

The Security Council of UN (United Nations) approved this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) a resolution to monitor and intensify humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip. The proposal was presented by the United Arab Emirates and received 13 votes in favor. The United States and Russia abstained.

The resolution establishes that the parties involved in the conflict “enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian civilian population across the Gaza Strip.” The document also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 76 kB).

The vote on the proposal in the Security Council was postponed more than once. On Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023), the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said that the current conflict scenario was “severely restricting the United Nations’ efforts to provide aid”.

Another point in the text determines that a humanitarian coordinator be appointed to lead the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Guterres will be responsible for the nomination.

The UAE ambassador to the UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, spoke before the vote. She stated that the purpose of the resolution is to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and to protect those who try to provide aid. The diplomat also warned about the imminent risks of a possible food crisis in the region.