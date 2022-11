How did you feel about this article?

Protesters in Geneva demanded the opening of an investigation into the abuses committed by the Iranian regime against the demonstrations for the death of a young man for “inappropriate use” of the Islamic headscarf 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations Human Rights Council decided this Thursday (24) to create a mission to investigate the Iranian government’s repression of the protests that began two months ago.

The country has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez who died on September 16 in Tehran after being arrested and beaten by police for “inappropriate use” of the hijab, the Islamic headscarf. . The motion for the repression to be investigated was approved with 25 votes in favor, six against and 16 abstentions in a special session in Geneva.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk had called for an independent investigation into violence against protesters in Iran, arguing that the “unnecessary and disproportionate use of force” in the country should end.

According to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, at least 416 people, including 51 children and 27 women, had been killed by Iranian security forces in protests held across the country until earlier this week.

Another front in the repression of protests has been the lawsuits against demonstrators, targets of several judicial convictions, six of them with the death penalty.