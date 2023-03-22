The UN, in response to China’s initiative on Ukraine, said that they encourage all the efforts of any countries

Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Farhan Haq praised China’s plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

“Too little time has passed for us to give an assessment. We need more details on the proposals,” Haq said.

At the same time, he noted that the UN encourages the efforts of any countries that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. “And if there is a path to peace involving one of these countries, we encourage it to continue to make efforts,” he added.

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry unveiled a plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points, its key points are the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the peace plan proposed earlier by China could form the basis for resolving the situation in Ukraine. However, the Russian leader said that Kyiv has not yet declared its readiness to agree to a peaceful settlement of the situation.