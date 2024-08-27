The United Nations has announced its intention to remain in Gaza to provide life-saving aid to Palestinian civilians, stressing that its mission is a tremendous achievement because it is working under the most extreme possible dangers.

This came in a statement issued by the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, Gilles Michaud, who stressed that humanitarian workers have been working in the line of fire throughout this crisis, which he described as the most deadly ever for the United Nations.

He noted that the mass evacuation orders are the latest in a long list of intolerable threats to humanitarian workers and the United Nations, noting that just this week the Israeli military gave only a few hours’ notice to move more than 200 UN staff from their offices and living quarters in Deir al-Balah, a critical humanitarian hub.

“The timing could not be worse, with a massive polio vaccination campaign due to start next week, which will require a large number of staff to enter the Strip,” he said. The Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security described the actions of the Israeli military this week as a source of heightened security threats and seriously affecting the pace at which assistance can be delivered safely.

The UN official concluded his statement by calling on all parties to respect international law and their obligations under the UN Charter to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and premises.