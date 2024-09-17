The ICRC has stated its readiness to visit the Kursk region if security is guaranteed

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) responded to an invitation from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybig to “join humanitarian efforts in the Kursk region.” The organization’s official representative, Galina Balzamova, said that employees are ready to visit the region, but on one condition – if they receive security guarantees from both sides.

Our teams are ready to provide support to those who remain in the Kursk region, provided that we receive the necessary security guarantees and both sides of the conflict agree on how to safely conduct a humanitarian operation. Galina Balzamova ICRC official representative

According to Balzamova, the ICRC has been seeking access to the area since the very beginning of the escalation of the conflict.

The Kremlin considered Kiev’s invitation to the UN and the ICRC to the Kursk region a provocation

On September 15, Sybiga announced an invitation from the UN and the ICRC to join the humanitarian mission in the Kursk region. According to the diplomat, the observers are supposedly supposed to ensure that the Ukrainian military complies with humanitarian law, as well as that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fighters protect civilians.

Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered this proposal from the Ukrainian side to be “pure provocation.”

The press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Moscow expects a sober assessment of such statements.

We hope that such provocative statements will not be perceived by the addressees. Dmitry PeskovKremlin representative

The UN mission agreed to come to the Kursk region only with Russia’s permission

The official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, stated that the international organization’s employees agree to come to the Russian territory occupied by the Ukrainian military, but only with the appropriate permission from Russia.

In late August, Dujarric said the UN was extremely concerned about the situation with the Kursk and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plants (NPPs). “I think everyone should be wary of the fact that two NPPs are located in a combat zone,” the organization’s representative said at the time.

He also noted that the UN continues to monitor with concern the situation with the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region, and noted that the situation of the civilian population is a cause for concern.