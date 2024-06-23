Abdullah Abu Deif (Beirut, Cairo)

UN organizations and European and Arab countries have warned of the consequences of the military escalation in southern Lebanon, which contradicts Security Council Resolution 1701 issued in 2006. With the aim of stopping military actions and preserving civilians in the region.

Two officials who spoke to Al-Ittihad considered that the military escalation represents a real crisis for Lebanon and the region in general, and called on all parties to adhere to the UN resolution and leave the borders to the Lebanese army, the legitimate representative of the state, to control them and prevent escalation with uncalculated consequences. The former Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister and current member of the House of Representatives, Ghassan Hasbani, said that implementing Resolution 1701 issued by the United Nations regarding sustainable calm between Lebanon and Israel is not a luxury, as it includes previous UN resolutions and the relevant provisions of the Taif Agreement, and is considered the only solution to sustainable calm. Only in southern Lebanon, but throughout the entire country, and at all levels.

He added that the essence of the decision is to stop military operations on both sides and withdraw the militants to the north of the Litani River with the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south, in addition to the deployment of UNIFIL forces in the south with the Lebanese army and the handover of illegal weapons to the Lebanese state.

Hasbani pointed out that the importance of this decision is that it places the decision of war and peace in the hands of the legitimacy in Lebanon and contributes to extending its authority over its entire territory and protects the entire border, not just the southern one. However, the current escalation indicates that the intention to implement it does not exist, even if only partially, in the part related to withdrawal from… The south and the deployment of UNIFIL forces and the Lebanese army, as if someone wanted escalation, regardless of the price the Lebanese pay in terms of lives, property, and economy. He said: “We may go to partial or complete implementation after the clash expands and pay a price greater than what is happening today.”

In a related context, the former advisor to the Prime Minister in Lebanon, Khaldoun Al-Sharif, said that any international resolution to be implemented needs all parties to the conflicts, and this has not happened since the issuance of this resolution in the summer of 2006, but the resolution itself served all parties in terms of a ceasefire, and not Bloody conflicts will occur from its release until October 7, 2023.

He added: “Both parties have violated the resolution over the past years in one way or another, while the resolution indicates to the Lebanese side the necessity of implementing Resolution 1559 issued in 2004, which stipulates the withdrawal of all non-Lebanese forces from Lebanon, the disarmament of the militias, and that no weapons remain except those of the army and the legitimate forces.” “Except with the approval of the Lebanese government, which was not respected.”

Al-Sharif said that the importance of the resolution has been apparent for 17 years in freezing the military conflict, which is not a short period, so it becomes necessary for the Security Council – which will discuss the implementation of the resolution – to stress the necessity of starting with the withdrawal of Israelis from all the occupied territories, the withdrawal of militants and replacing that with the presence of the army, This is necessary, in order for it to be transformed from temporary to permanent, and the work of demarcating the borders between Lebanon and Israel must be completed as soon as possible.

He added, “Practically, it seems that Hockstein, the American presidential envoy, was able to lay the basic building block for an agreement of this kind with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, but implementing the agreement requires a ceasefire in Gaza, and here is the point.”