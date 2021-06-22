The High Commissioner for Human Rights denounced “selective persecution” in the country and asked President Daniel Ortega to release the 20 detained critics. 59 nations joined the international chorus and signed a joint declaration calling for free elections in November as well. Presidential candidates, political leaders, businessmen and journalists have been arrested since the beginning of June.

The crisis in Nicaragua “has become alarmingly worse.” In this way, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, denounced before the Human Rights Council. H H. of the organism the deterioration of the situation in Nicaragua against critics of the Government of President Daniel Ortega, just with less than five months remaining for the presidential elections, in which the president seeks a third reelection and his fourth term.

Bachelet reported that his office “has observed a worrying and accelerated deterioration of the human rights situation” and warned that recent events “remove the possibility that Nicaraguans can fully exercise their political rights in the November 7 elections.” Before the plenary session of the Council, the High Commissioner demanded that Ortega release all the political prisoners, opponents and presidential candidates – there are already five detained candidates.

Bachelet urged “to cease all acts of persecution against dissident voices, to restore the rights and freedoms that make a free, credible and equitable electoral process possible, and to repeal the restrictive legislation on civic and democratic space.”

The international condemnation was joined by 59 member countries of the UN, which signed a joint declaration against human rights violations in the Central American country and also demanded the release of the detainees. Mexico and Argentina, who called their ambassadors for consultations, did not sign.

“We share the concerns of the High Commissioner on Nicaragua, including the persistent impunity for human rights violations since April 2018 (alluding to the protests) and the continuous reports of arbitrary detentions. The Government must guarantee the protection of human rights and hold those responsible to account, “reads the statement.

59 countries signed # HRC47 statement today, calling for free & fair elections in Nicaragua & immediate release of presidential candidates. The international chorus condemning Ortega’s & Murillo’s actions grows louder every day. @UNHumanRights @mbachelet https://t.co/rSuAVCjMHy – US Mission Geneva (@usmissiongeneva) June 22, 2021



For his part, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, present at the UN Human Rights Council, described criticism of the government he represents as “defamation”.

The United States increases pressure on the Nicaraguan nation

In parallel to the rejection of the countries in the United Nations, the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the ‘Renacer’ bill that seeks to promote “fair and free” elections in Nicaragua.

The initiative, which will be debated by the full Senate, proposes aligning diplomatic strategies, including sanctions against the Ortega government, in favor of democracy. The president of the Senate Foreign Committee, Bob Menéndez, warned that there will be consequences if Ortega tries to “screw” himself into power.

🚨🚨The Committee has just approved my RENACER Bill. Ortega’s desperation to screw himself into power has cost him what little legitimacy he had left. There will be consequences for those who try to rob the Nicaraguan people of their right to free and fair elections. https://t.co/tiyIrdI99K – Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) June 22, 2021



Earlier, the US State Department spokesman, Ned Price, called for the release of the arrested presidential candidates and affirmed that the country “will continue to use all the diplomatic and economic tools at its disposal to support the calls of Nicaraguans for greater freedom. or greater accountability, as well as free and fair elections. “

The siege against opponents continues

There are already 20 opponents detained by the Government of President Daniel Ortega in a period of more than two weeks. The last to be arrested were the former first lady and deputy María Fernanda Flores Lanzas –wife of former President Arnoldo Alemán (1997-2002) – as well as the sports writer Miguel Mendoza.

During the night of Monday, June 21, the Nicaraguan police raided the home of fellow journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, brother of presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, who has been under house arrest since June 2.

Carlos Fernando Chamorro, director of the newspaper Confidencial, left the country after denouncing the siege against his mother and other relatives.

I DEMAND THAT THE POLICE SIEGE STOP / 1. My wife Desirée Elizondo and I left Nicaragua to protect our freedom. Doing journalism and reporting the truth is not a crime. I will continue to do journalism, in freedom, from outside Nicaragua. – Carlos F Chamorro (@cefeche) June 22, 2021



A report recently released by Human Rights Watch, reveals that, before the events of recent weeks, more than a hundred political prisoners were detained. It also details that at least 108,000 Nicaraguans fled the country after the demonstrations and repression that broke out in April 2018.

With AP, EFE and local media