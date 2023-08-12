The 1.1 million barrels of oil on board an aging supertanker off the coast of Yemen have been completely pumped out. This prevented an imminent environmental disaster. That’s what the United Nations did in a statement Friday known. The tanker has been anchored since 1987 near Hodeida and Ras Issa, Yemen’s western Red Sea ports.

An international team began siphoning the oil from the derelict ship, known as FSO Safer, on July 25. Almost all of the oil is now on board another tanker named MOST Yemen. The Dutch Boskalis, which carried out the operation on behalf of the UN, speaks of the “dismantling a ticking time bomb”. The oil was pumped out by subsidiary SMIT Salvage.

Read also: How a dangerous oil tanker could lie for years off the coast of Yemen



Before the operation, the Safer, used by Yemen as a floating storage facility in the Red Sea, carried four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off the coast of Alaska, according to the UN, one of the world’s most serious environmental disasters. For years there had been warnings about a possible explosion or leakage from the tanker, which had not been maintained and was damaged, including pipes.

In the hands of Houthi rebels

The strategic area around the tanker is controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who are at war with the internationally recognized Yemeni government. Since 2015, the supertanker has not been maintained due to the civil war.

“Today we can say that the United Nations and a remarkably broad group of partners have managed to avert the worst-case scenario of a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea,” said David Gressly, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen. The UN raised more than 120 million dollars (more than 109 million euros) for the operation, including for the second tanker, resources to respond to a possible oil spill and insurance.

Salvage crews worked 18 days in a coastal conflict zone with sea mines, in high summer temperatures and strong currents, to unload the ship’s oil. SMIT Salvage will also be involved in, among other things, cleaning the tanks of the FSO Safer, which is expected to take about a week. The tanker is later transferred to a scrap yard.