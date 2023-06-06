Wednesday, June 7, 2023
UN | Algeria, South Korea, Guyana, Sierra Leone and Slovenia were elected to the UN Security Council, Belarus remained on the sidelines

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe
UN | Algeria, South Korea, Guyana, Sierra Leone and Slovenia were elected to the UN Security Council, Belarus remained on the sidelines

The UN General Assembly annually elects five rotating members for two-year terms.

Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, South Korea and Slovenia were elected as rotating members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday. The countries therefore have a two-year term waiting for them in the council, which consists of five permanent and ten changing member countries.

The UN General Assembly annually elects five rotating members for two years at a time. The selections are made in such a way that the countries equally represent different regions.

Slovenia beat Belarus in a secret vote, which competed for the place reserved for Eastern Europe. Slovenia won with 153–38 votes.

Sierra Leone and Algeria represent Africa, South Korea the Asia-Pacific region and Guyana Latin America and the Caribbean.

The five will take over the seats from Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates from the beginning of next year.

