inspectors of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), an entity linked to the UN (United Nations), announced this Thursday (Nov. 3.2022) that no evidence was found that Ukraine was carrying out “undeclared nuclear activities and material“, contradicting Vladimir Putin’s accusation.

The Russian president claimed in October, without evidence, that Ukrainian forces had plans to use a “dirty bomb“. The term is used to refer to a weapon that combines conventional explosives with radioactive materials. Kiev denied.

“Based on the assessment of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the Agency did not find any evidence of undeclared nuclear activities and material at the sites.“, said the IAEA, which said it won “unrestricted access” to inspection sites.

plant disconnected

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power producer Energoatom has issued a communiqué in the early hours of this Thursday (3.Nov.2022) reporting that Russian bombings damaged the infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in the southeast of the country. The plant had to be disconnected from the power grid again.

According to Energoatom, high voltage cables were hit by bombs shortly after 11pm (local time) on Wednesday (2.Nov). Zaporizhzhia, then, was completely disconnected. It is connected to diesel generators with enough fuel for 15 days.