2023 was the year in which several climate records were broken, both cold and hot. Therefore, the The UN affirmed that the Earth is on the limit and calls for immediate action to stop climate change.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued an urgent warning about the current state of the planet, describing the situation as critical and calling on world leaders to take radical action to avoid a climate disaster.

According to the latest data presented by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, The extreme weather of 2023 has left a trail of destructionwith records in global warming and rising sea levels.

Red alert regarding climate

Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the WMO, has pointed out that all indicators point to a critical situation regarding the climate, especially with regard to energy consumption and production habits, as well as the generation of gases. greenhouse effect.

Guterres attributed the “climate chaos” to fossil fuel pollution and warned of massive ice loss from glaciers, posing a serious threat to coastal communities around the world.

The data shows that The planet was close to reaching a global temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in 2023.

Despite the gloomy tone of the situation, Guterres offered keys to combating climate change, and urged countries to accelerate the energy transition, establish comprehensive national climate plans by 2025 and finance climate protection in developing countries.

Furthermore, he advocated creation of a global early warning system by 2027 and for allocating significant resources to damage and loss funds. Guterres stressed that there is still time to act to avoid the worst of climate chaos, but urged world leaders to act decisively and urgently.