United Nations (United States) (AFP) – The UN General Assembly adopted on Wednesday March 29 by consensus a “historic” resolution that asks the International Criminal Court to clarify the “obligations” of states in the fight against global warming. The text was promoted by Vanuatu, in a South Pacific country, recently hit by two cyclones.

“Historic” step, “moment that will go down in history” and “triumph of international climate diplomacy”. These were some of the expressions with which many NGOs and the 130 states that sponsored the resolution – which does not include the United States or China – celebrated the text.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will have to give its opinion on “the obligations incumbent on states” in the protection of the climate system “for present and future generations.”

“Together, they are writing history,” the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, told the delegates, estimating that, although not binding, the opinion of the organization’s judicial body could help the planet’s leaders to adopt measures “brave and strong” climatic conditions.

“Today we have witnessed an epic victory for climate justice,” said Ishmael Kalsakau, prime minister of Vanuatu, an archipelago in the Pacific that was hit by two powerful cyclones in the space of a few days.

It is also a “victory for the peoples and communities around the world who are on the front lines of the climate crisis,” said Lavetanalagi Seru, Pacific coordinator of the NGO Climate Action Network.

Legal and moral weight

The Government of Vanuatu launched this initiative in 2021, after two years earlier a group of students from the Fijian university launched a campaign to save their islands, which may disappear due to rising sea levels.

A week ago, UN climate experts (Giec) warned that global warming will increase by more than 1.5º between 2030 and 2035, compared to the industrial era. A forecast that shakes the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement of not exceeding that temperature by 2100.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau in New York on March 28, 2023 © Ed JONES / AFP

As the national commitments of states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are not binding within the framework of said agreement, the resolution urges the use of other instruments, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“This resolution puts human rights and equality between generations on climate change at the center, two key elements that are generally absent from mainstream discourse,” Shaina Sadai of the Union of Concerned Scientists think tank told AFP. Some statements that come at a time when the European Court of Human Rights is holding a hearing on a first climate lawsuit against France and Switzerland.

“Describing (the resolution) as the most important advance globally since the Paris Agreement seems accurate,” he added, as it is an “incredibly important step” as it can serve as a “guide” for national courts around the world. , who increasingly have to face more lawsuits against states.

Although ICJ opinions are not binding, they do carry relevant legal and moral weight, which are often taken into account by national courts.

The American Disagreement

Vanuatu and its allies hope the resolution will spur governments to speed up their action, either on their own initiative or through lawsuits against states that are multiplying around the world.

An enthusiasm that not everyone shares. Although no country has objected to the adoption of the resolution by consensus, the United States and China, the world’s top emitters, did not sponsor the text.

Tombs submerged by rising water levels, on December 13, 2022 in the town of Togoru, in the Fiji Islands © Andrew LEESON / AFP/Files

After the vote, the United States expressed its disagreement with the initiative. “We are very concerned that this process could complicate our collective efforts and take us no closer to common climate goals,” US Representative Nicholas Hill said. In addition, he ruled that he would prefer “diplomacy” to a “judicial process” that can “accentuate disagreements.”

The resolution refers to the “actions” of the states responsible for warming and their “obligations” towards small island states, as well as the populations of today and of the future that may be affected.

This is a crucial issue in the struggle of the poorest countries to obtain financing to repair “loss and damage”, but one that may worry countries opposed to any idea of ​​”reparations” for their responsibility in global warming.

During the negotiations of the Paris agreement, the United States obtained a clause that specified that the text “shall not be used as a basis” to commit “responsibility or compensation.”

with AFP