After two years of invasion of Ukraine, Russian authorities continue to commit war crimes violations of international lawincluding attacks on civilian areas and widespread use of torture against prisoners, a UN report denounces this Friday.

The new document from the Independent International Commission for Ukraine, which will be presented next week to the UN Human Rights Council, concludes that Russian forces routinely ignore the effects of their attacks on civilian areasor use “systematically and widely” torture.

“We are concerned about the scale, duration and severity of the human rights violations and crimes that we have investigated, and their impact on victims and affected communities,” summarized the Norwegian expert Erik Mose, president of the UN, when presenting the report at a press conference. the Commission.

UN Human Rights Council Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine Chairman Erik Mose (R) and commission member Vrinda Grover attend a press conference to present the report containing their latest findings in Geneva. Photo:AFP Share

Regarding torture, the commission completed by the Colombian Pablo de Greiff and the Indian Vrinda Grover has identified torture of Ukrainian prisoners in at least four provinces in Ukraine and three in Russia, where prisoners of war were detained between 9 and 15 months and often suffered abuse throughout that period.

In the Russian Federation, torture was routinely carried out by members of the Special Purpose Units, the so-called “spetsnaz”, in interrogations often led by employees of the Federal Security Service FSB, heir to the Soviet KGB.

The prisoners were already received with beatings and electroshocks while they were told “welcome to hell”

In many detention centers, prisoners were already received with beatings and electroshocks while being told “welcome to hell”; The torture continued for months, in any part of the detention center, sometimes accompanied by sexual abuseaccording to the report.

Detention conditions were inhumane, and many former prisoners told the commission that they had to resort to feeding on worms, soap, paper or dog food.

In the section on indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, the report recalls that at least 10,582 civilians have been killed and 19,875 injured in more than two years of invasion, many of them due to the impact of aerial and artillery bombardments.

The report especially remembers the siege of Mariupol, between February 24 and May 20, 2022, where the attacks damaged 15,555 structures and Ukrainian authorities estimate that thousands of civilians died.

The siege included tank attacks against hospitals, indicates the report, which also refers to more recent cases, such as the attack on a cafe in Hroza, Kharkiv province, which caused the death of 36 women, 22 men and a child on October 5, 2022.

The city of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant on May 10, 2022, amid ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. Photo:AFP Share

On December 29 of last year, a wave of Russian attacks against eight Ukrainian cities caused the death of more than fifty people, and the following day a similar offensive against the Russian city of Belgorod caused the death of 25 people.

The report also documents attacks against cultural heritage, including bombings against the historic centers of Odessa and Lvivpart of the World Heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The report also denounces the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to areas under Russian control, such as the Crimean peninsula, and cases of rape and sexual abuse against Ukrainian women.

The document speaks to a lesser extent of abuses by Ukraine in the conflict, but does cite human rights violations against detainees on suspicion of collaboration with the Russian occupation.

EFE