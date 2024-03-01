A report prepared by United Nations experts denounces that the Nicaraguan regime committed serious human rights violations equivalent to “crimes against humanity”, in an investigation into the growing repression of political opposition in the Central American country.

The information listed by the UN mentions the serial persecution against dissidents for years in a campaign that reached its turning point in the protests against the Ortega dictatorship in 2018, which resulted in violent episodes involving the country's population and authorities. At the time, Ortega accused the US of orchestrating an attempted coup d'état.

According to the document, repression became even greater in the last year, a period in which the State faced large sectors of society with the aim of “disabling any type of opposition in the long term”, according to the independent group of UN experts, which has been investigating the situation since March 2022.

“Nicaragua is trapped in a spiral of violence marked by the persecution of all forms of political opposition, whether real or apparent. The government has solidified a spiral of silence that disables any possible opposition,” said Jan Simon, the leader of the investigation.

The Nicaraguan regime has persecuted civilians who oppose its way of governing, including university students, indigenous people, journalists and even members of the Catholic Church. Those who left the country due to widespread violence also suffered the consequences of their actions, losing their nationality.

The Human Rights Group's report on Nicaragua accuses Daniel Ortega's regime of committing “abuses and crimes to eliminate all critical voices and dissuade, in the long term, any new organization and social mobilization initiative.”

“The government of Nicaragua continues to perpetrate serious systematic violations of human rights, amounting to crimes against humanity, for political reasons,” says a UN statement.

The leader of the investigation, Jan Simon, said that “President Ortega, Vice President Murillo and the senior officials identified in the investigation must be held accountable to the international community.”