The UN reported this Saturday (11) that the four large hospitals in Gaza, located in the north of the Palestinian territory, were completely surrounded by the Israeli Army. Israel, however, has already expressed itself assuring that “it is a lie” that there is a siege and attacks by its troops on the main hospital, Al Shifa, stating that there are fights with members of Hamas in areas close to the medical center.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations say they are “horrified” by the incessant bombings and other attacks on hospitals. “Patients, including babies, and civilians seeking help are under attack and have nowhere to go. It is an affront to wage war around and against hospitals”, denounced the humanitarian organization Norwegian Refugee Council.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also spoke out saying that “the destruction that Gaza’s hospitals are suffering is unbearable and must stop”. According to the organization, not even the children’s hospital would have been spared.

Israel accuses Hamas of using human shields

On the other hand, Israel claims that the Islamic terrorist group Hamas uses medical infrastructure to operate and uses civilians as human shields. This would also be the case with the Al Rantisi hospital, used by the Hamas commander for this purpose. The commander, identified as Ahmed Siam, was killed this Saturday.

According to the Israeli Army, Siam held a thousand Gazans hostage in the hospital for two days, preventing the exit to the south of the Gaza Strip.

As for Al Shifa, Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of the Civil Administration in Gaza, the military body responsible for managing civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory, publicly denied the accusations about Israeli attacks. “In the last few hours I heard on the news that there is a siege and attacks on Al Shifa Hospital. I want to say clearly: this is a lie,” he stated.

According to him, there are clashes between Army troops and Hamas terrorist agents around the hospital, but “there are no shots fired at the hospital, nor a siege”. “The east side of the hospital remains open” and “even now, anyone who wants can leave,” added Tetro.

All this occurs while medical sources and the Gaza Ministry of Health, governed by Hamas, assure that both the Al Shifa hospital and other health centers in the city of Gaza and the north of the Strip are surrounded by Israeli troops, in what they consider “ a war against hospitals.”