UN accuses Israel of war crimes: “From Tel Aviv collective punishment to Gaza”

Israel has committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip by implementing a ”collective punishment” of the Palestinian population after the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October. The accusation comes from the United Nations office that deals with humanitarian issues. ”Collective punishment is a war crime. Israel’s collective punishment of the entire population of Gaza must stop immediately,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said at a press conference in Geneva.

Hamas, explains the UN agency, also committed war crimes and atrocities on 7 October and continues to commit them by holding civilians hostage. Shamdasani then asked Palestinian groups to stop “indiscriminate attacks” against Israel. Regarding the complete ”siege” of Gaza declared by Israel, Shamdasani said that ”for the 2.2 million people living in Gaza it is a humanitarian catastrophe and collective punishment”.

High tension between Israel and the UN

In recent days, the words of the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterresa, for whom the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, had asked for the resignation, had caused discussion. Guterres, opening the discussions of the UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the crisis in the Middle East, said that the terrible attack on 7 October by Hamas occurred after “the Palestinians were subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation”. Guterres then underlined that the Palestinians’ claims “cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas, just as these appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”.

Guterres’ words and clarification

“I am shocked by the misrepresentation of some of my statements, as if I were justifying Hamas’s acts of terrorism. This is false, it was the opposite”, replied Guterres a few days later to Israel’s harsh attacks. “I believe it is necessary to re-establish the facts, especially with respect for the victims and their families”, added the UN secretary general. Guterres said that in his speech to the UN he unequivocally condemned “the horrific and unprecedented acts of terrorism by Hamas in Israel”. And he said that “nothing can justify the deliberate killing, wounding and abduction of civilians, or the firing of rockets at civilian targets.”

“But I spoke about the wrongs against the Palestinian people – he added – and in doing so I said ‘but no wrongs of the Palestinian people can justify the shocking attacks by Hamas”.

The UN Secretary General then posted a new message on humanitarian fire”.