UN experts accused this Friday Iran to “step up” repression against women, two years after the wave of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the young woman arrested for violating the dress code.

According to the criteria of

Two years after the start of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, “The Iranian government is stepping up its efforts to suppress women’s fundamental rights and girls, and to crush the last initiatives of women’s activism,” warned the independent international fact-finding mission on Iran in a statement.

Since last April, state authorities have been “reinforcing repressive measures and policies through the so-called ‘Noor’ Plan, “encouraging, sanctioning and approving human rights violations against women and girls who defy the mandatory use of the hijab,” according to these experts, who do not speak on behalf of the UN.

Mahsa Amini was only arrested for a few hours before being taken to hospital. Photo:Mahsa Amini Share

The UN Human Rights Council had commissioned this group of experts to carry out an investigation, in which the Iranian authorities refused to participate, following the huge demonstrations that shook Iran from September 2022, after the death of the young Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22, arrested by morality police for not wearing hijab correctly.

Iranian government steps up efforts to suppress fundamental rights of women and girls

Hundreds of people, including members of the law enforcement forces, were killed during this protest movement, and thousands more were arrested for taking part in the protests, which authorities described as “riots” orchestrated by Western countries.

Two years later, Security forces “intensify pre-existing patterns of physical violence, including hitting, kicking and slapping women” and girls who are perceived as reluctant to comply with laws and regulations on the mandatory wearing of the hijab,” the UN experts said, citing dozens of videos as examples.

According to them, the authorities are tightening control over the mandatory wearing of the hijab in public and private spaces, “increasingly resorting to surveillance, including drones.”

Protests over the death of Masha Amini. Photo:EFE Share

They also warn that a draft law, “hijab and chastity”, which provides for harsher penalties, is about to be approved by the Guardian Council.

They are also deeply concerned about a “new trend” of sentencing women activists to death for offences related to national security.

Iranian women resist veil imposition

Despite the repression, Many Iranian women continue the fight by wearing their hair loose on the streets of the country and rejecting the veil, non-negotiable symbol of the republic founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

Amini’s death has turned not wearing a veil into a gesture of resistance and civil disobedience

On the streets of Tehran, but also in cafés and shops, many young women are seen with their heads uncovered and many do not even wear a veil on their shoulders, a seemingly trivial gesture but full of meaning.

“I haven’t worn the veil since the protests. Amini’s death has turned not wearing the veil into a gesture of resistance and civil disobedience,” Leila, an employee at a home appliance store in Tehran, told Efe.

Amini’s death was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for many Iranians “fed up with the situation in the country” and who long for a “secular democracy with freedoms,” says the woman.

Women in Iran. Photo:EFE Share

Even after the return of the feared Morality Police to the streets of the capital in mid-April and the arrest of women who do not cover themselves, Leila continues to not wear a hijab despite warnings from her friends.

One of those arrested for not covering her hair was Samira, a 27-year-old tour guide, who was forced into a van by the morality officers.

“This system is an enemy of women,” Samira told Efe. She was released from a police station after signing a document agreeing to cover her hair.

To reinstate Islamic worship, authorities have resorted to confiscating vehicles, flogging and even punishing people by having to clean up corpses.

All of this has been dubbed the “war on women” by Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who continues her feminist activism from Evin Prison where she is incarcerated.

A “war” that continues every day. In recent weeks The authorities have denounced actress Sahar Dolatshahi for “performing acts contrary to Islamic norms” for dancing in a scene from a series, and film director Rakhshan Bani-Etemad and actress Baran Kosari for attending a film presentation without covering their hair.

In a more serious case, activists have reported that a 31-year-old woman was left paralysed after being shot in the back by security forces in July while driving without a veil, a claim denied by the authorities.