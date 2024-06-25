Abdullah Abu Deif (Rafah)

Yesterday, the Integrated Interim Classification of Food Security report stated that 96% of the population of the Gaza Strip suffer from high levels of acute food insecurity, equivalent to about 2.15 million people.

The report, which was jointly prepared by 19 United Nations humanitarian agencies, including the World Food Programme, added that about half a million people in Gaza face the risk of famine within the fifth stage of the classification, and that the situation in Gaza is still catastrophic, and there is a great and continuing risk of famine occurring in the country. All over the sector.

The report also warned that the risk of famine persists as long as conflict continues and humanitarian access is restricted.

The report also warned that the potential improvement observed in April and May should not allow room for complacency about the risk of famine in Gaza in the coming weeks and months.

He added that 745,000 people (33%) were classified as emergency cases (stage four of the International Patent Classification).

The Integrated Interim Classification of Food Security is a unified tool that uses a global standard to classify the severity and level of food insecurity and is co-developed by the United Nations.

The World Food Program warned in a statement, commenting on the “Integrated Food Security Phase Classification” report, that “the southern Gaza Strip will soon witness catastrophic levels of hunger similar to those previously recorded in the northern regions.”

The program explained that “there is an urgent need to address basic problems in the Gaza Strip if we truly want to overcome the crisis and prevent famine.”

He stressed that there is “a need to provide greater availability of fresh food, increase the diversity of foodstuffs, provide clean water and sanitation services, provide health care, and rebuild clinics and hospitals.”

He pointed out that “it is necessary to have a broad response in multiple sectors in the Gaza Strip, which has been besieged for years.”

The World Food Program expressed its “fear that southern Gaza will soon witness the same disastrous levels of hunger that were previously recorded in the northern areas of the Strip.”

He also expressed concern about the decline in the capacity of humanitarian organizations to provide vital aid in the south, putting at risk the progress achieved. The UN program said: “The hostilities that broke out in Rafah last May led to the displacement of more than a million people and severely reduced the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid.”

Meanwhile, Enas Hamdan, Acting Director of the UNRWA Media Office in Gaza, said that there has been no noticeable change in the level of aid entering the Strip, including the northern regions, and that what is entering is very small quantities and hardly sufficient for the huge and enormous needs that are facing. We are already facing it on Earth.

Hamdan added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the number of trucks that entered during the last three weeks did not exceed 450 trucks, and this is “a drop in the bucket” of the needs required for the population in the sector in general.

She pointed out that there is a health crisis resulting from the scarcity of medical supplies and medicines, in addition to the exacerbation of the environmental crisis due to the accumulation of waste, water pollution, and high temperatures, in addition to UNRWA’s urgent need for sufficient quantities of fuel, water, and other relief materials in order to confront environmental disasters that threaten lives. Population.

chaos

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said: Chaos is prevailing in the Gaza Strip, with the formation of “smuggling gangs,” which increases the difficulty of delivering aid.

Lazzarini added in an interview with reporters, “In principle, these days we are facing an almost complete collapse of law and order,” holding “gangs” involved in smuggling part of the responsibility for that.

He said: “Delivering aid has become more complicated.”