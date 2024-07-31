Aden (Union)

The United Nations announced the displacement of more than 75,000 people in Yemen due to the escalation of the conflict between the legitimate government and the Houthi group, and harsh weather conditions since the beginning of 2024, according to a report published by the United Nations Population Fund in Yemen, on its account on the “X” platform yesterday.

The report said: “The escalation of the conflict between the legitimate government and the Houthi group, and harsh weather conditions, have led to the displacement of more than 75,600 people in Yemen since the beginning of this year.”

On April 15, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, revealed in a briefing to the Security Council an escalation of hostilities on several fronts in the country, warning of dire consequences for Yemen and the region if the escalation continues.

The Fund explained that the UN Rapid Response Mechanism in Yemen, led by the Fund, provided emergency relief to 96% of those displaced in 18 affected governorates.

During the past weeks, several areas in Yemen have been exposed to floods that have led to deaths and material damage to the property of thousands of families.

He also pointed out that the Fund aims to raise $70 million in funding by 2024 to maintain its support and important services for women and girls.

The floods exacerbate the tragedy of the population, who complain about the fragility of basic services due to the repercussions of the war that has been going on for about 9 years.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in its latest report on the effects of floods in Yemen that thunderstorms accompanying heavy rains and torrential floods killed and injured 413 people during the rainy season in 2023.

The International Federation confirmed that Yemen ranks third among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and least prepared to face climate shocks. Therefore, natural hazards such as heavy rains and floods have devastating consequences for local communities that are already suffering from the effects of a devastating conflict that has been ongoing for more than 9 years.

In another context, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, announced yesterday that the solution to the country’s crisis lies in a roadmap that includes 3 stages, starting with a ceasefire between the government and the Houthi group.

This came during Al-Alimi’s meeting with representatives of Yemeni political components in Hadhramaut Governorate, southeast of the country, according to the official Yemeni News Agency.

Al-Alimi stated that “the roadmap to resolve the crisis with the Houthi group includes 3 stages, explaining that the first stage begins with a ceasefire and implementing economic and humanitarian measures to build confidence.”

He added that the second phase includes going to a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue to formulate the foundations of a transitional period, which will be the third phase within the roadmap.