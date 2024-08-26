Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Khoury, affirmed yesterday the role of the Joint Military Commission “5+5” in supporting the ceasefire agreement in the country.

“I joined the 5+5 Joint Military Commission at its permanent headquarters in Sirte to discuss developments and challenges in Libya, especially on the security front,” Khoury said via the X platform, stressing the crucial role the commission plays in supporting the ceasefire agreement.

Khoury continued: “We also discussed ways to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries. Peace and stability have become, more than ever, vital for Libyans who are eager to find a sustainable political solution.”