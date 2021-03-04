The United Nations insists with its call on the Army to stop “its ruthless repression against peaceful protesters.” Meanwhile, a day after a day that ended with 38 deaths, the marches continue in various cities of the country.

There is outrage in Myanmar a month after the coup in which the military regained power, to the detriment of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under arrest. This Thursday, March 4, the mobilizations were repeated in several cities of the country, this time, marked by the mourning of what is, until now, the day with the most deaths since the uprising.

At least 38 people lost their lives after the soldiers intervened on Wednesday, using live bullets to disperse crowds. The figure was delivered by the United Nations special envoy and agrees with other reports, in a territory where access to the Internet and social networks has been obstructed in recent weeks.

The Myanmar Police intervene in a demonstration in Naipyidó, a day after the day with the most deaths since the coup d’état took place. March 4, 2021. © Maung Lonlan / EFE

This Thursday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, announced that since February 1, when the coup took place, there have been at least 54 deaths and more than 1,700 arbitrary arrests, 29 of them journalists. Bachelet asks the authorities to stop “their ruthless repression against peaceful protesters”

Cities like Rangoon, the economic capital, or Mandalay, the second largest city, were once again the epicenter of this movement of rejection against the Army. Only in Rangoon, this Wednesday, 18 deaths were registered.

Although there has not been a statement from the authorities about the repression of the previous day, this Thursday the flight of a formation of fighter planes over Mandalay could be seen, as if it were a message for those who protest.

A violence that mourns above all the young

Kyal Sin, a 19-year-old college student, is among the fatalities yesterday. Hundreds of people accompanied his coffin as they toured the streets of Mandalay, while some of them performed the three-finger salute, a gesture of rejection towards the blow.

A photo of Kyal has gone viral on social networks. It is an image of the young woman in the marches on Wednesday with a T-shirt that reads that “everything will be fine.”

The student Kyal Sin, in a black shirt, died on Wednesday in the Mandalay protests, amid the intervention of the authorities that has left at least 54 dead in total. March 3, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

It is they, the youth, who are leading this wave of outrage against the military, exposing themselves to the intervention of the security forces. According to Save the Children, four minors died on Wednesday, including a 14-year-old teenager.

In addition, some organizations in defense of human rights denounce that both the Police and the Army are using the social network Tik Tok to spread threats against protesters.

President Emmanuel Macron reiterates his condemnation of the repression

In an international context in which the crisis in Myanmar shows the divisions between the powers of the East and the Western world, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, reiterated on Wednesday his condemnation of the actions of the authorities.

La France appelle à mettre immédiatement a term à la repression in Birmanie, to release the detained persons and respect the choix démocratique du peuple birman express lors des dernières élections. Nous sommes à vos côtés. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 3, 2021

“France calls for an immediate end to the repression in Myanmar,” said the president through Twitter.

A meeting of the United Nations Security Council is scheduled for this Friday, but the veto power of Russia and China, two nations with economic interests in Myanmar, suggests that there will be no coordinated decision.

With Reuters and AP