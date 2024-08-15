Gaza (Union)

The health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced yesterday that the death toll of Palestinian victims since the beginning of the war has risen to more than 40,005 dead and 92,401 wounded.

She added, “In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 40 deaths and 107 injuries arriving at hospitals.” She pointed out that there are a number of victims under the rubble and in the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, described this day as a “grim milestone for the world” after the number of Palestinian victims in Gaza reached 40,000, most of them women and children.

In a statement issued in Geneva, Turk held the Israeli army responsible for this situation.

“Around 130 people have been killed every day in Gaza over the past 10 months, while the scale of destruction to homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship by the Israeli military has reached a truly shocking level,” he said.

“International humanitarian law is very clear about the paramount importance of protecting civilians, civilian property and infrastructure,” Türk stressed, urging all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, lay down arms, release hostages and release arbitrarily detained Palestinians, end the illegal Israeli occupation and work to make the internationally agreed two-state solution a reality.

In another context, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said yesterday that the bombing of the “Al-Tabi’een” school in Gaza City is evidence that the Palestinians have no safe place to go to.

He described the situation in the Gaza Strip as “devastating.”

Lamy added in a statement that “it is in the interest of the Israelis and Palestinians to urgently agree on a deal,” and urged engagement in the ongoing talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, in good faith.

In addition, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday that it did not expect to find 90 percent of Gaza’s population seeking shelter there during the war.

UNRWA Communications Director, Juliette Touma, explained that the agency was keen to provide assistance to save the lives of Palestinians in Gaza, and that the first thing it did was open its shelters to them.

“People started coming to these shelters looking for protection, and at one point during the war, there were about a million people in about 150 shelters, and the shelters were very crowded and people were being held in them,” Juliet added.

“The agency’s plans were to host a maximum of 150,000 people, but we did not expect that 90 percent of Gaza’s population would seek shelter or refuge with us,” Toma continued.