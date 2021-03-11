During a meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations warned that, in some thirty countries, “More than 30 million people are close to being declared in a situation of famine”. Antonio Guterres insisted on the need for immediate action to avoid this risk linked to climate shocks and the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence the creation at the UN of a “Famine prevention task force” with FAO and WFP. “My message is simple: if you don’t feed people, you feed conflicts”, he hammered, denouncing the responsibility of man in the creation of famines and calling for “Urgent mobilization”. At the end of 2020, nearly 88 million people were suffering from acute hunger due to conflict and instability, mainly in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, Yemen, Afghanistan and Sudan. V. K.