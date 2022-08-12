The United Nations announced that about 23 million people in Afghanistan received at least one form of direct humanitarian assistance during the first half of this year.

In the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Afghanistan last June, United Nations humanitarian partners have reached 85,000 people, representing 85% of those affected, and provided them with food and shelter in the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations, said in statements. Emergencies, healthcare and other vital aid.

Dujarric noted the pivotal role played by the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund and the Central Emergency Response Fund, in preventing the collapse of the health and education sectors by ensuring that wages for essential workers continue to be paid.

He stated that this year, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund provided about $189 million to partners that provide life-saving assistance, and despite that massive response, the scale of needs in Afghanistan far exceeds the capacity of humanitarian partners.

In a separate statement issued by Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan warned against the continuation of the current tragic reality in Afghanistan, linking efforts to contain it to the issue of restoring a functioning economy and banking system, officially enabling girls to return to school, and women and girls to participate more fully Purposeful and secure in all aspects of social, economic and political life, including humanitarian work across the country. He pointed out that about 7.7 million people benefited this year from sustainable health services, including three million women and girls receiving support for primary, reproductive, and maternal health, which contributed to reducing maternal, newborn and child mortality.