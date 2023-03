How did you feel about the content of this article?

Civilian residence in Dnipro, Ukraine, bombed in October 2022, with tributes to the victims: two girls, mother and grandmother. More than 8,000 civilians have died in the conflict since the invasion of Russia, but the number may be an underestimate. | Photo: EFE/ Manuel Lorenzo

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights announced on Monday that the number of civilians killed and wounded during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is 21,965.

The data indicate that the number of civilians who died is 8,231, while the wounded reached 13,734 among the non-military population.

However, the United Nations office itself considers that the numbers are conservative and only include cases that have been documented with the rigid methodology that it uses in situations of this type.

The High Commission, which has been monitoring civilian casualties since the beginning of the Russian invasion, indicated that most of the deaths were recorded in areas controlled by the government of Ukraine, where 11,247 people were injured in attacks.

In addition, 4,346 people (1,859 killed and 2,487 wounded) were victims of the war in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

According to information released by the UN, the month of March 2022 was the one with the most deaths recorded in the war. Since then, the trend has been bearish in the indicators.

The main cause of death is the detonation of weapons and explosives with a wide range, followed by land mines and other remnants of the conflict.