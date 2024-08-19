Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) described 2023 as the deadliest year ever for the global humanitarian community, with up to 280 aid workers killed in 33 countries, a 137% increase compared to 2022, when 118 aid workers were killed. The UN office said in a statement yesterday that 2023 had seen 172 aid workers killed by August 7, with more than half of the deaths recorded in the first three months (October to December) during hostilities in the Gaza Strip, mostly as a result of airstrikes. It noted that the majority of the aid workers killed were employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza alone.

In turn, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that the death toll of its employees in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war has risen to 207. UNRWA said yesterday: “207 members of its team in Gaza have been killed since the beginning of the war, including while performing their duties.”