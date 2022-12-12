More than 11,000 children have been killed or injured since the start of the war in Yemen. That’s an average of four a day since fighting escalated in 2015, reports UN organization Unicef Sunday.

According to the children’s rights organization, the number is probably even higher. Moreover, 2.2 million Yemeni children are currently malnourished. Disease and famine would put hundreds of thousands of lives in danger.

The war in Yemen and the accompanying humanitarian crisis has been raging – intermittently – for eight years now. An international coalition led by Saudi Arabia is backing the incumbent government in its conflict with Houthi rebels backed by Iran. According to previous data from the United Nations Some 23.4 million Yemenis, nearly three-quarters of the population, are in need of humanitarian aid. Millions of Yemenis are on the run within their own country and famine threatens for at least as many people.

Under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire was declared in April between the Houthi rebels and the incumbent coalition. Although the ceasefire was not extended in October and large-scale new fighting has not materialized for the time being, an additional 62 children have been killed or injured since the ceasefire began, according to the children’s rights organization.