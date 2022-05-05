A surprise new arrival for Xbox Game Pass to May 2022 seems to be Umurangi Generation: Special Edition: There is no official announcement yet, but the title says “included with Game Pass” on the Xbox Store, which seems to precede its arrival in the catalog.

As you can see on the official page of Umurangi Generation: Special Edition on Xbox Store, on the green button for installation or purchase we find written “Included with Game Pass”, even if the title will be available only from May 17, 2022therefore on that date it will be included in the catalog of the Microsoft subscription service.

It is therefore another matter launch on day one within the Xbox Game Pass, which is added to the other 7 titles already confirmed that will arrive at the release in the catalog of the service, probably part of the next wave of games scheduled for the second half of May 2022.

Umurangi Generation is a first person photography game set in a retro-futuristic world.

Umurangi Generation, the cover

It is set in Tauranga, city of Aotearoa, against the backdrop of an impending crisis: the largest cities are isolated by walls and the United Nations has deployed the army and gigantic robots to stop an alien invasion. Despite everything, life goes on. People go to work, celebrate to escape reality, complain about the government, about the gap between rich and poor …

In the role of a Tauranga Express courier, we will have to go around Tauranga taking photos to tell that world and its reality through the lens of the camera. The Special Edition also includes DLCs released after the original launch. Umurangi Generation was awarded at the Independent Games Festival 2021.