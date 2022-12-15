Of the 174 cases of revocations of the 2019-2020 academic year, it went to 812 of the following year
The worst of the pandemic is over, but its aftermath continues to wreak havoc on an entire generation of students. The memory of the Ombudsman of the University, presented yesterday before the Senate of the University of Murcia (UMU), warns about the unbridled increase in students who have had to return their scholarship because they have not met the requirements
#UMU #university #students #forced #return #scholarship #multiplied #year
Leave a Reply