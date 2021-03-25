The ‘cut and paste’ worries a group of professors from the University of Murcia (UMU), who are collecting signatures to promote the creation of an anti-plagiarism commission in all its aspects: thesis, final degree projects, master’s degrees … The professors, led by professor Klaus Schriewer and supported by researchers such as Pablo Artal and Emilio Martínez (editor of the UMU Code of Ethics), are concerned about the increasingly widespread practice of ‘copy and paste’, against which the University of Murcia only uses, at the moment, preventive methods, such as the application of anti-plagiarism computer programs.

«The situation has worsened with the pandemic; some students have been working in this way for years, copying paragraphs and combining them with other ideas », warns Emilio Navarro. Like Artal, he is concerned about the increase in plagiarism. «Also in the theses, although to a lesser extent. The problem is that there are no consequences, once that person has accessed their place without having detected plagiarism.

Schriewer has already collected 250 supports for his claim, which focuses on greater pre and post control of possible plagiarism. «The ‘Turnitin’ is not a tool that tells the whole truth. Detect if there are copied paragraphs, but there are many other forms of plagiarism, “denounces the teacher, who will send his initiative to the rector.

They warn that the ‘software’ can mock, and that some cases have prescribed when they are detected



Only theses



The control over the plagiarism in the UMU is today limited. Only theses have to pass the mandatory inspection of the ‘Turnitin’ program, which provides a similarity report in which it recognizes the paragraphs of each work that coincide with previous ones (newspapers, magazines, websites, scientific publishers and the database itself of UMU data). If the investigation does not pass that screen, it cannot be presented. For the moment, and unless the professor so decides, not all final degree and master’s projects pass this filter, which in any case is not an absolute guarantee either.

«Texts can be translated into several languages ​​and the result changes; they can be retouched, paragraphs change … », points out Artal. Klaus Schriewer also recalls that “not everything is on the internet. There are many books in the library to copy from.

The teachers promoting the commission against plagiarism are also concerned that the controls are only preventive. If plagiarism is detected several years after the professor who may have copied the thesis has won his place, there is little to do, since the administrative offense has prescribed. This has happened at the University of Murcia on at least two recent occasions, when, despite the plagiarism being verified, there have been no consequences because the issue had prescribed and, even, the teacher no longer gave classes at the UMU and was at another academic institution.